‘Happy with this’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest confirmation of player agreement

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Blues that defender George Friend has signed a new contract extension with the club.

Friend was one of the many arrivals at St Andrews last summer, but unlike a lot of those other additions to the squad the experienced defender proved to be a valuable addition to the squad.

The 33-year-old managed to make 26 appearances in the Championship last term and showed his versatility with his ability to play as both a centre-back and a full-back. Friend helped the Blues record eight clean sheets and also won 1.4 tackles and 6.3 duels per match.

The defender’s deal was due to enter the final year next season, but the Blues have now confirmed on Friday morning that Friend has signed an extension to keep him with the club until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The experienced defender has seen himself become something of a fans’ favourite at Birmingham over the course of the last year and has shown his leadership qualities and his class for them in the Championship.

Many Birmingham fans were delighted with this latest club confirmation and believe it is a real positive for the Blues.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Good news for me on and off the pitch 💙💙👊 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) July 16, 2021

Model professional. Great to have you here George. 👍💙 — Jobey (@jobeylad) July 16, 2021

True professional and great guy 👏 — – (@j194_) July 16, 2021

Great news. Proper leader. — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cdbcfc_) July 16, 2021

Excellent news! Nice one George! — George Baxter (@georgebaxter58) July 16, 2021

Such a great guy on and off the pitch! Well done George! #bcfc https://t.co/nB5myduRHb — You Blues! (@COYB_Official) July 16, 2021

I'm usually against these sort of extensions for players at that stage in their career, but for every negative I can think of at least 3 positives. Hope when Friend's playing career is done, there's a plan in place at #bcfc to retain him in a coaching capacity. https://t.co/OPHj2l8RRd — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) July 16, 2021