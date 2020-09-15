‘Happy with this’, ‘Good call’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to club’s recent player agreement

Sunderland have announced that they have completed the signing of midfielder Josh Hawkes on a two-year deal.

Hawkes has been a free-agent since his contract with National League side Hartlepool United reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hawkes expressed his delight at completing the move to Sunderland, before expressing his eagerness to get off to a positive start.

“I’m over the moon. It’s been in the pipeline for a while now, so to get it finally sorted is great. I can’t wait to get started.”

Are these Sunderland facts actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 The capacity of the Stadium of Light is higher than 46,000 True False

Sunderland return to action on Saturday, when they face Oxford United, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hawkes’ arrival at the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Welcome Josh! Top player and definitely one for the future! What a finisher! #chef — The Hidden Den (@TheHiddenDen1) September 15, 2020

Welcome Josh Mate 🔴⚪️ Wish you all the best — Knightsy (@KnightsyBTW) September 15, 2020

Better than Dobson already — Fraser Nicholson (@fraser24994831) September 15, 2020

Good luck getting on the bench never mind the side — aldgadgee (@aldgadgee) September 15, 2020

Hope he gets a chance to play in the first team — Anthony Hughes (@Anth_Hughes) September 15, 2020

Canny player, good call — Berek C (@FTMBezza) September 15, 2020

Welcome to Sunderland Josh. 🔴⚪️ — AvengerThor3006 (@AvengerThor3006) September 15, 2020

He looks thrilled — Matty (@MattyDicksonSR) September 15, 2020

Nice — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) September 15, 2020

Welcome laddy! Give it loads! 👍🏻 — Benjiboo_Version2 (@BenjibooV) September 15, 2020

Under 23's are making better signings than our first team 😂. Hope they get a chance #SAFC https://t.co/1rugFJOdzI — Micky Lawson (@Micky_A_Lawson) September 15, 2020

Happy with this, stand out player a few times when watching Hartlepool last few seasons https://t.co/5F3BhpkjOq — Chris Bland (@blandc_1996) September 15, 2020