Latest News
‘Happy with this’, ‘Good call’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to club’s recent player agreement
Sunderland have announced that they have completed the signing of midfielder Josh Hawkes on a two-year deal.
Hawkes has been a free-agent since his contract with National League side Hartlepool United reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Hawkes expressed his delight at completing the move to Sunderland, before expressing his eagerness to get off to a positive start.
“I’m over the moon. It’s been in the pipeline for a while now, so to get it finally sorted is great. I can’t wait to get started.”
Are these Sunderland facts actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!
Sunderland return to action on Saturday, when they face Oxford United, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Phil Parkinson’s side.
Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hawkes’ arrival at the Stadium of Light.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Welcome Josh! Top player and definitely one for the future! What a finisher! #chef
— The Hidden Den (@TheHiddenDen1) September 15, 2020
Welcome Josh Mate 🔴⚪️ Wish you all the best
— Knightsy (@KnightsyBTW) September 15, 2020
Better than Dobson already
— Fraser Nicholson (@fraser24994831) September 15, 2020
Good luck getting on the bench never mind the side
— aldgadgee (@aldgadgee) September 15, 2020
Hope he gets a chance to play in the first team
— Anthony Hughes (@Anth_Hughes) September 15, 2020
Canny player, good call
— Berek C (@FTMBezza) September 15, 2020
Welcome to Sunderland Josh. 🔴⚪️
— AvengerThor3006 (@AvengerThor3006) September 15, 2020
He looks thrilled
— Matty (@MattyDicksonSR) September 15, 2020
Nice
— Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) September 15, 2020
Welcome laddy! Give it loads! 👍🏻
— Benjiboo_Version2 (@BenjibooV) September 15, 2020
Under 23's are making better signings than our first team 😂. Hope they get a chance #SAFC https://t.co/1rugFJOdzI
— Micky Lawson (@Micky_A_Lawson) September 15, 2020
Happy with this, stand out player a few times when watching Hartlepool last few seasons https://t.co/5F3BhpkjOq
— Chris Bland (@blandc_1996) September 15, 2020