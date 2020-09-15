Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Happy with this’, ‘Good call’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to club’s recent player agreement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland have announced that they have completed the signing of midfielder Josh Hawkes on a two-year deal. 

Hawkes has been a free-agent since his contract with National League side Hartlepool United reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hawkes expressed his delight at completing the move to Sunderland, before expressing his eagerness to get off to a positive start.

“I’m over the moon. It’s been in the pipeline for a while now, so to get it finally sorted is great. I can’t wait to get started.”

Sunderland return to action on Saturday, when they face Oxford United, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hawkes’ arrival at the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


