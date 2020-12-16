‘Happy with that’, ‘What does he see in him?’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Cardiff confirmed

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has made changes as his side look to get back to winning ways against Cardiff this evening.

🟢📋 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈. Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 16, 2020

A 1-0 reverse at home to Watford last time out ended a two-game winning run for Blues, although the performance wasn’t too bad.

Nevertheless, Karanka has decided to bring in some fresh faces for the trip to Wales, with some of his decisions forced.

Most notably, Jake Clarke-Salter appears to be playing out of position at left-back following an injury to George Friend and Kristian Pedersen’s suspension.

Elsewhere, Maxime Colin comes back into the XI, along with Harlee Dean in defence, whilst Ivan Sanchez and Jon Toral are part of the attacking midfield trio behind Lukas Jutkiewicz.

So, there was a lot for fans to discuss ahead of the game and it’s fair to say that the changes made by Karanka prompted a mixed response from the support. Here we look at some of the comments…

WHY JUKE MAN??? FFS — George (@bcfcgeorge03) December 16, 2020

👌 other than Jukey for Hogan I would have gone with that. #bcfc — Tro (@T10WS) December 16, 2020

WHY JUKE?! What does he see in him?! Ffs — Todd Marshall (@toddbcfc) December 16, 2020

Looks decent that — Shaun Ponsonby (@ShaunPonsonby) December 16, 2020

Would still rather play Hogan or McGree with Leko away from home. 👍 — Simon Ward (@SimonWa70511630) December 16, 2020

Happy with that. Natural left footed player at left back will help maintain balance. 4-2-3-1 is back. — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) December 16, 2020

Look at the state of that bench!! 😍😍🔥 — 𝗟𝗲𝗲 𝗼𝘀𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗲 ❼ (@Leeosbo02086653) December 16, 2020