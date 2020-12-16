Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Happy with that’, ‘What does he see in him?’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Cardiff confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has made changes as his side look to get back to winning ways against Cardiff this evening.

A 1-0 reverse at home to Watford last time out ended a two-game winning run for Blues, although the performance wasn’t too bad.

Nevertheless, Karanka has decided to bring in some fresh faces for the trip to Wales, with some of his decisions forced.

Most notably, Jake Clarke-Salter appears to be playing out of position at left-back following an injury to George Friend and Kristian Pedersen’s suspension.

Elsewhere, Maxime Colin comes back into the XI, along with Harlee Dean in defence, whilst Ivan Sanchez and Jon Toral are part of the attacking midfield trio behind Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13

Who was Blues' top scorer in the 2007/08 season when they were relegated from the Premier League?

So, there was a lot for fans to discuss ahead of the game and it’s fair to say that the changes made by Karanka prompted a mixed response from the support. Here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Happy with that’, ‘What does he see in him?’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Cardiff confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: