‘Happy with that’, ‘This makes sense’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to significant update concerning key figure

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Neil Warnock has agreed a deal that will see him stay in charge for next season.

The 72-year-old has been superb for Boro since succeeding Jonathan Woodgate in June last year when relegation seemed likely. After keeping them in the league with ease, Warnock has the team challenging for the play-offs this season.

Therefore, he is a very popular figure on Teesside, with the fans pleased at how quickly he has transformed the club, considering the situation he inherited.

So, owner Steve Gibson has moved to tie down the experienced boss on a longer deal, with the club announcing the new contract on their official site this morning.

As you would expect, this news went down well with the support, who are hoping that Warnock’s second full campaign at the Riverside will be in the Premier League. The side are currently five points away from the top six with 12 games to play.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

This has cheered me up. If he gets a bit of backing, next season could be an interesting one — paul johns (@SuperJ79_) March 4, 2021

Happy with that, he's got his work cut out, but I'm looking forward to seeing him at the Riverside. Shame he's not 10 years younger. — Jimbo (@Erimus81) March 4, 2021

Solid no complaints from me, we’re in good hands for another season pic.twitter.com/GwsG49g7mC — Josh McCann (@JoshMcCann142) March 4, 2021

This is good news. We’ve progressed under Warnock and that’s all you can ask for in a gaffer. I do hope there are genuine plans in place to move the club forward after next season when Warnock leaves. I’m through with short-termism. — Mat Evans (@justcalledtosay) March 4, 2021

Now this is the signing of the season!!! We’ve made progress this season. Be brilliant if we get the playoffs. But as long as we give it a shot I’m not bothered. Warnock’s Warriors will be ready next season! #UTB — Alex Bloomfield (@SuperSquand) March 4, 2021

Brilliant news, I hope he gets the recruitment model looked at and overhauled. With a bit of investment next season we could be up there 🤞🏻. Utb! — Gary Bradley (@gazbradders) March 4, 2021

This is only good news if Gibsons agreed to a complete re structure of the club, if he hasn’t and it’s just going one season at a time It might be time for change at the top. — Kieran (@Keyran02) March 4, 2021