Middlesbrough

‘Happy with that’, ‘This makes sense’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to significant update concerning key figure

Published

3 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Neil Warnock has agreed a deal that will see him stay in charge for next season.

The 72-year-old has been superb for Boro since succeeding Jonathan Woodgate in June last year when relegation seemed likely. After keeping them in the league with ease, Warnock has the team challenging for the play-offs this season.

Therefore, he is a very popular figure on Teesside, with the fans pleased at how quickly he has transformed the club, considering the situation he inherited.

So, owner Steve Gibson has moved to tie down the experienced boss on a longer deal, with the club announcing the new contract on their official site this morning.

As you would expect, this news went down well with the support, who are hoping that Warnock’s second full campaign at the Riverside will be in the Premier League. The side are currently five points away from the top six with 12 games to play.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


