‘Happy with that’ – These Watford fans react as team news for Blackburn clash is confirmed

Watford will be looking to continue their impressive run of form on Wednesday night, when they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The Hornets have won their last three games on the bounce, and lost just one of their last nine, meaning they start the night third in the Championship table, only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Blackburn by contrast, have lost their lost four games on the bounce, which has seen them drop to 13th in the Championship table, ten points adrift of the play-off places going into this evening.

Perhaps with that in mind, Watford manager Xisco Munoz has named a side that shows two changes from the one that beat Derby 2-1 last time out, as Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart are replaced by Dan Gosling and Francisco Sierralta.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Watford fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

I’m happy with that😍 — Becca🐝 (@becca_d0wdall) February 24, 2021

Good news. Now for the 3 points. — James Smith (@SmithyWFC85) February 24, 2021

That will do for me. You Orns!!! — WirralHornetSteve 🐝 (@WirralhornSteve) February 24, 2021

What a teammmmm — WFCtom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@WfCTom) February 24, 2021

Good team — Josh (@jxshcol) February 24, 2021

It’s good but zinckernagel needs game time — nope (@HarriBeynon1) February 24, 2021

GOOD LINEUP!!!!! — 𝗝𝗕 (@Watford_JB) February 24, 2021