‘Happy with that’, ‘Really weak bench’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as line-up named for Middlesbrough clash

Nottingham Forest take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium as they look to break into the Championship play-off places before the New Year.

Steve Cooper’s side will head into this game against Boro as slight favourites as they look to continue their impressive form under the former Swansea manager.

It’s a huge clash against a fellow play-off chaser who have gotten off to a good start under a new manager themselves.

Under Chris Wilder, Middlesbrough have lost just once in six games and are hoping to break into the top six soon.

With the big game kicking off at 3pm, Steve Cooper has named a strong starting XI with two changes being made.

📋 Team news 🆚 Middlesbrough 2️⃣ changes for The Reds as Tobias Figueiredo and Fin Back come into the starting XI 👊 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/TJFS6ofAnA — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 26, 2021

Tobias Figueredo comes in for Jordi Osei-Tutu and Fin Back replaces Djed Spence who is ineligible to face his parent club as per the terms of his loan agreement.

Jack Colback will most likely move to left wing-back while Back will be a direct replacement for Spence at right wing-back.

Cooper will be opting for a back three as he looks to keep things solid at the back while allowing the creative players a chance to counter-attack against a possession-based Boro side.

Fans are pleased with the side Cooper has picked as they look to increase their unbeaten run, here’s what they said on Twitter.

