‘Happy with that’, ‘Probably the best we’ve got’ – Plenty of Derby County fans are loving what Wayne Rooney has done against Swansea City

Derby County face another difficult clash as they welcome Swansea City to the Pride Park Stadium this evening.

Despite a slow start to the season the Rams are currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten run as they look to build up the required momentum to move them away from the Championship relegation zone.

However they face the Swans who will not make life easy for them after proving themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

If Derby are to get a result they’ll need all of their players on form, and Wayne Rooney has named the side who will take to the field against Swansea.

The Rams have made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Stoke City at the weekend.

Tom Lawrence misses out as a result of an ankle injury while Max Bird drops to the bench for the home side.

The duo are replaced by Martyn Waghorn and Graeme Shinnie who come into the starting XI, with the midfielder returning after serving a one-match suspension against the Potters.

As you’d imagine the team selection has created a fair amount of reaction on social media, with many praising Rooney for his selection.

Here’s what some of the supporters had to say.

