‘Happy with that’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Swansea City will be looking to boost their Championship promotion hopes on Tuesday night, as they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Back to back in their last two games mean that Steve Cooper’s side go into the game third in the Championship table, one point behind second placed Watford, meaning victory here would lift them into the automatic promotion places.

Blackburn meanwhile, go into the game having ended a seven-game winless run with a 2-0 victory away at Millwall over the weekend, leaving them 15th in the second-tier standings.

Perhaps with that in mind, Cooper has named a side that shows two changes from the one that beat Middlesbrough 2-1 courtesy of a controversial late penalty on Saturday, as Jamal Lowe and Jake Bidwell return to the XI, with Korey Smith and Ryan Manning both dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Swansea fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Happy with that! — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) March 9, 2021

Haha what is this — Aaron🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@aaron_scfc) March 9, 2021

No arriola but routledge on the bench. Guaranteed to come on as a sub despite being out for ages — MD (@100Jack) March 9, 2021

Not a bad squad! Let’s get the 3 points!!! pic.twitter.com/33zHs5dwNS — Swansea Beat ⚽️ (@swanseabeat) March 9, 2021

Where’s ariola — joanna lewis (@joannalewis190) March 9, 2021

Arriola???? — Liam Owen (@liam_the_jack) March 9, 2021