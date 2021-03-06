‘Happy with that’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Rooney’s team selection v Coventry City

Derby County will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship, when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Coventry City on Saturday.

The Rams were thrashed 4-0 in their most recent match against Cardiff City, which means they’re now sat 19th in the Championship table, and just six points clear of the relegation zone.

It means that Derby are now winless in their last two matches, and they’ll be eager to pick up three points from this one, with Coventry sat 20th in the second-tier standings at this moment in time.

The Sky Blues have only won once in their last nine matches in all competitions, which has seen them slide down the Championship table at a quite alarming rate.

Can you score full marks in this quiz about Derby County's strikers?

1 of 22 In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra? 2015 2016 2017 2018

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI for the clash with Mark Robins’ side,())))))

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 The Rams line-up to take on @Coventry_City this afternoon 👊#CCFCvDCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 6, 2021

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Rooney’s latest team selection for the match against the Sky Blues.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Good team let’s get 3 points come on derby — harjyot bains (@BainsHarjyot) March 6, 2021

Manager knows more than me and it’s always wait and see. But I have to say I’m not too convinced about the look of that line up. Gonna presume Roberts has been flying in practice . But to me we look lightweight . — Spen🐏 (@MarkSpendlove) March 6, 2021

Dropped beni for that dog mengi!! Insane decision but I rate the XI — Ryan Mathieson (@RyanMathieson93) March 6, 2021

This guy😂 drops the best player from a bad bunch — James Ellis (@JamesDcfc2004) March 6, 2021

That’s more like it! 3 points please lads👊🏼 — Ash ×͜× (@ashleighward96) March 6, 2021

Baningame dropped 😳 he was the best of the lot in the week! — Amelia (@AmeliaBadger2) March 6, 2021

Better team. Personally would have liked to see Watson get a start. Just win, please. 🙏 — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) March 6, 2021

Good team 🐏 — George Gall (@dcfcgally) March 6, 2021

That’s better — Lucy Dolby (@Lucy1Dolby) March 6, 2021

Decent that, big chance for Roberts to prove himself now. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) March 6, 2021

I'd say that's harsh on Beni, thought he played very well on Tuesday #dcfc https://t.co/QFGiLniX4c — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) March 6, 2021

Happy with that tbh https://t.co/Lg2ULoDHvI — Kalum Mclaughlin (@kalum1884) March 6, 2021