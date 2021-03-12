‘Happy with that’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to confirmed team news for Brentford match

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their recent upturn in form this evening, as they host Brentford at Ewood Park.

This time last week, Tony Mowbray’s side had taken one point from a possible 21 in their last seven games, although they have now picked up four points from their two games since then, winning at Millwall and drawing with Swansea already this week.

For their part, Brentford go into the game fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places, having won two and lost four of their last six games.

However, the postponement of the Bees’ clash with Rotherham last weekend, and Blackburn’s rearranged game with Swansea on Tuesday, means that Rovers have played twice since Brentford’s last outing, naming an unchanged side in those two games.

Despite that, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray names a side that shows just one changes from those two outings, as Ryan Nyambe replaces Joe Rankin-Costello at right back, with the 21-year-old dropping out of the matchday squad completely.

Elsewhere, centre back Darragh Lenihan captains the Rovers side on what is his 200th appearance in all competitions for the club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

