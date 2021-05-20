‘Happy with that’, ‘No-nonsense’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans deliver verdict as Corberan bolsters options

Huddersfield Town have swooped to pick up Matty Pearson on a free transfer from Luton Town.

Pearson made 40 appearances for the Hatters in 2020/21, scoring twice for Nathan Jones’ side.

However, he was out of contract heading into this summer and has been allowed to move on, with Huddersfield confirming that they have picked up the 27-year-old on a free transfer ahead of the new season.

The centre-back, who can also play right-back, has signed a three year deal with Town, with the option of extending that into a fourth season.

Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler are amongst the senior centre-backs to leave Huddersfield already this summer, whilst Richard Keogh hasn’t agreed fresh terms after a short-term contract either.

So, naturally, Carlos Corberan was chasing a defensive recruit and has now got one.

And, despite a lot of doom and gloom amongst the Huddersfield fanbase right now, they are reasonably happy to see Pearson arrive.

We dive into some reaction here…

Another freebie, are we trying to break some sort of record with all these 😂 — matthew neary (@matty0983) May 20, 2021

A no nonsense defender – not a ball playing one but a no nonsense one in the Peter Clarke mould — Yorkshire! (@sportydave82) May 20, 2021

I’m not going to pretend to have heard of him, or know the first thing about him, but a quick glance shows me he’s got (current!) experience at this level and that’s a dammed sight better than our usual recent recruitment profile!…. 👌🏾✅👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 welcome! 🟦⬜️🟦⬜️ #htafc — Chris Rowan (@RowanChris) May 20, 2021

I'm one first criticise recruitment But we've need a big physical defender who can head a ball Come from a team in form past few seasons Right side 30 Time will tell but Happy with this as stands — Chris Heley (@heley_chris) May 20, 2021

Great news 😊 Welcome Matty — Yorkie 💙 (@mwwhtafc81) May 20, 2021

Good signing that 👏 — HTFC LP (@pykelucas128) May 20, 2021

Good signing, happy with that. — JJK (@Jxshkilner) May 20, 2021