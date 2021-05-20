Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Happy with that’, ‘No-nonsense’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans deliver verdict as Corberan bolsters options

Huddersfield Town have swooped to pick up Matty Pearson on a free transfer from Luton Town. 

Pearson made 40 appearances for the Hatters in 2020/21, scoring twice for Nathan Jones’ side.

However, he was out of contract heading into this summer and has been allowed to move on, with Huddersfield confirming that they have picked up the 27-year-old on a free transfer ahead of the new season.

The centre-back, who can also play right-back, has signed a three year deal with Town, with the option of extending that into a fourth season.

Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler are amongst the senior centre-backs to leave Huddersfield already this summer, whilst Richard Keogh hasn’t agreed fresh terms after a short-term contract either.

So, naturally, Carlos Corberan was chasing a defensive recruit and has now got one.

And, despite a lot of doom and gloom amongst the Huddersfield fanbase right now, they are reasonably happy to see Pearson arrive.

We dive into some reaction here…


