Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Happy with that’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Parkinson announces XI v Charlton

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland will be looking to make it 10 points from a possible 12 this afternoon with them facing Charlton Athletic at The Valley in Sky Bet League One.

The Black Cats have earned some good results early on having beaten the likes of Oxford United and Peterborough United and they’ll be looking to get another strong outcome against a Charlton side that was relegated from the Championship last season.

It promises to be a good game, then, and Phil Parkinson has named his side with Danny Graham and Aiden O’Brien coming into the starting XI.

Chris Maguire is missing whilst highly-rated youngster Dan Neil is also not involved with Black Cats having plenty to say in response to the reveal from Parkinson.

Let’s take a look at what has been said, then, with kick-off less than an hour away between two sides who last met at this level in the play-off final of 2019.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Happy with that’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Parkinson announces XI v Charlton

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: