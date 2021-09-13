‘Happy with that’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as club reveal transfer news

Sheffield United have concluded a deal to bring Adlene Guedioura to Bramall Lane on a short-term contract.

Slavisa Jokanovic has previously worked with the midfielder at two former clubs, with Guedioura now following him to South Yorkshire.

The Blades’ experienced midfield arrival has over 200 appearances in English football under his belt already, and has agreed terms on a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.

At 35, Guedioura brings a wealth of experience and added depth to the Blades’ engine room, as they continue to adapt to life back in the Championship.

Guedioura goes straight into contention for tomorrow night’s clash with Preston North End in the Championship, with Jokanovic’s squad lifted by a new signing and a first league win of the season in the last few days.

The Blades dispatched Peterborough United 6-2 on Saturday, putting on a clinical display to claim a first win in the league.

Guedioura’s arrival has only added to the feel-good factor at Bramall Lane…

Another option in midfield, experienced player happy with that — Ben Burkinshaw ⚔ (@sufcben) September 13, 2021

👍 experienced addition to the team and more competition for places in midfield to the squad. Welcome to the Blades ⚔️ Adlene. — Jamie Davies 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ (@daviesblades83) September 13, 2021

Welcome to the lane ⚔️⚔️⚔️ — Valerie morton (@Valerie69064756) September 13, 2021

I can see him doing well actually — Jay Glaves ⚔ (@glavezilla) September 13, 2021

Good cover & can only make our squad stronger UTB — D.A.H_SUFC (@a_sufc) September 13, 2021

Welcome Adlene, let’s go 👏👏👏👍 — Snowy (@BarryRawlinson1) September 13, 2021

Welcome to the club Adlène. ⚔️⚔️⚔️ — Sam (@Bladesam1983) September 13, 2021