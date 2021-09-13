Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Happy with that’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as club reveal transfer news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have concluded a deal to bring Adlene Guedioura to Bramall Lane on a short-term contract. 

Slavisa Jokanovic has previously worked with the midfielder at two former clubs, with Guedioura now following him to South Yorkshire.

The Blades’ experienced midfield arrival has over 200 appearances in English football under his belt already, and has agreed terms on a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.

At 35, Guedioura brings a wealth of experience and added depth to the Blades’ engine room, as they continue to adapt to life back in the Championship.

Guedioura goes straight into contention for tomorrow night’s clash with Preston North End in the Championship, with Jokanovic’s squad lifted by a new signing and a first league win of the season in the last few days.

The Blades dispatched Peterborough United 6-2 on Saturday, putting on a clinical display to claim a first win in the league.

Guedioura’s arrival has only added to the feel-good factor at Bramall Lane…


