‘Happy with that’ – Many Preston North End fans react as line-up for Luton clash emerges

After a bitterly disappointing trip down the M55 to Blackpool last weekend, Preston North End will be eager to bounce back to winning ways against Luton Town this afternoon.

Deepdale will play host to the Hatters, who sit sixth in the table and are once again punching above their weight under popular manager Nathan Jones.

They are unbeaten in five matches and the last time these two teams faced off it was a 1-0 success for Luton, and it was a result that cost Alex Neil his job at the Lilywhites back in March.

And with PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy under increasing pressure from the fanbase to get results, a loss this afternoon could really put his own role at the Lancashire club at risk.

The Scot made nine changes for North End’s Carabao Cup clash in midweek against Liverpool and it was a match in which they should have really been ahead in at half-time.

They eventually succumbed to Jurgen Klopp’s side and the focus now goes back to the league, and as expected there’s been a raft of changes from Wednesday’s fixture for this one.

Just five players remain in the side from midweek, with Ali McCann a popular inclusion in the midfield and Sepp van den Berg gets a rare league start in his favoured position of centre-back.

PNE fans have been reacting to the line-up – let’s see what they’re saying.

McCann😍 — average emil riis fan🇩🇰 (@HarropRoIe) October 30, 2021

Happy with that — AJ (@AJPNEFC) October 30, 2021

Not keen on barky wing back… — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) October 30, 2021

Not keen on barky RWB but solid otherwise — HParkz10 (@HarvieParker3) October 30, 2021

Riis hatrick incoming — Ryze (@ryze2nd) October 30, 2021

Is that barky wing back or 433 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/BqQuZy1TW7 — Nick Mahon (@NickPNE) October 30, 2021

OMG, we are playing 4-3-3, never thought we would #pnefc https://t.co/5Wsn5ZsUco — Jacob Johnson (@JohnoPnefc) October 30, 2021