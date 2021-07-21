‘Happy with that’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to seemingly imminent Wolves agreement

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Athletic that the Blues have agreed to sign goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on loan from Wolves.

Sarkic has been on trial with Birmingham in recent times and he has been impressing Lee Bowyer with some of the performances that he has been producing in some of the club’s pre-season matches to date.

The Blues have been in the market to add to their goalkeeping options this summer with first-choice stopper Neil Etheridge recovering after having been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Birmingham have also been credited with an interest in Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell as well as they search for cover in the goalkeeping department.

However, according to The Athletic, the Blues are now close to completing a deal with Wolves for Sarkic that will see the keeper head to St Andrew’s on a loan deal for the campaign.

The 23-year-old could get the chance to be their number one in the Championship until Etheridge is ready to return to action.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to suggest that this is going to be a solid signing and the right move for them to be making given Sarkic’s performances in pre-season.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Take him over Peacock Farrell https://t.co/xwWDKpqISO — jdowen (@jackowenn8) July 21, 2021

Sarkic in then to play until Neil is back to full fitness, decent loan signing tbf https://t.co/O8lJTbajYv — Jack🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BluesJack_) July 21, 2021

Happy with that. 11 clean sheets in 27 games at Shrewsbury, distributes the ball nicely too. Smart move. #bcfc https://t.co/xhJlhRrFlc — Connor (@cdbcfc_) July 21, 2021

Definitely, much prefer him over Peacock-Farrell — James. (@Ricey_17) July 21, 2021

Did well in pre season, seems to be a good replacement for Etheridge while he’s out and it’ll allow Jeacock to go out on loan. Overall great signing. — bcfcreport (@bcfcreport1) July 21, 2021

Seems to have done well in pre season. Has first team experience. Will be good until Etheridge is back. May allow Jeacock to go out on loan. Win – Win — – (@j194_) July 21, 2021

Promotion pending — Max (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) July 21, 2021