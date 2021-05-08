Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Great team’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to team announcement for relegation battle v Derby

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s season has come down to one game as they scrap for Championship survival for the final time.

It’s been a long, arduous season for the Owls who have had to go through three permanent managers, points deductions, wins and losses and players not being paid, but the finishing line is in sight.

What they don’t know yet though is what league they’ll be in, and not even a win against Derby County at Pride Park today would necessarily keep them in the league for another season.

There is another team along with Wednesday and the Rams in the battle to avoid the drop and that is Rotherham United – a win for them and Derby dropping points would see the Millers survive and the two teams squaring off in Derbyshire relegated to League One.

Every single team in the battle will be going for the win so we could be in for an entertaining set of fixtures, and specifically for Sheffield Wednesday the performance simply has to be better than how they played against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 18

Liam Palmer

Darren Moore is back on the touchline as well for just the second time since the March 20 win over Barnsley which may give the players a real boost, and he’s made two changes to last week’s line-up with Chey Dunkley and Jordan Rhodes coming in for Andre Green and Kadeem Harris.

Wednesday fans have been reacting to the line-up announcement – take a look at some of the responses.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great team’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to team announcement for relegation battle v Derby

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: