‘Great team’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to team announcement for relegation battle v Derby

Sheffield Wednesday’s season has come down to one game as they scrap for Championship survival for the final time.

It’s been a long, arduous season for the Owls who have had to go through three permanent managers, points deductions, wins and losses and players not being paid, but the finishing line is in sight.

What they don’t know yet though is what league they’ll be in, and not even a win against Derby County at Pride Park today would necessarily keep them in the league for another season.

There is another team along with Wednesday and the Rams in the battle to avoid the drop and that is Rotherham United – a win for them and Derby dropping points would see the Millers survive and the two teams squaring off in Derbyshire relegated to League One.

Every single team in the battle will be going for the win so we could be in for an entertaining set of fixtures, and specifically for Sheffield Wednesday the performance simply has to be better than how they played against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Darren Moore is back on the touchline as well for just the second time since the March 20 win over Barnsley which may give the players a real boost, and he’s made two changes to last week’s line-up with Chey Dunkley and Jordan Rhodes coming in for Andre Green and Kadeem Harris.

Wednesday fans have been reacting to the line-up announcement – take a look at some of the responses.

Hopefully the last time we see a lot of that squad in a Wednesday shirt. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) May 8, 2021

Come on now Wednesday. All we can do is win and hope. Make it happen. — Jonny Brookes (@barmyowl1212) May 8, 2021

Good line up come on the boys — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) May 8, 2021

BIG DUNKS — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) May 8, 2021

Great team, let’s do this! — Kane Woodman (@kwoodman) May 8, 2021

Great line up 👊 — Andy Read (@AndyRead666) May 8, 2021

Dunkley ahead of Urgohide is a huge call and one I think he’s got wrong, hopefully not. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) May 8, 2021

Happy with that Not many game changers from the bench but hopefully we don’t need them https://t.co/mRheGtZx3s — Joel (@JOELH0LMES) May 8, 2021