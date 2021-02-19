‘Happy with that’ – Early signs suggest these Nottingham Forest fans were right with their expectations for addition from Man Utd

In the end, the January transfer window was something of a quiet one for Nottingham Forest in terms of incomings, with just three new senior players joining the club.

One of those who did make the move to The City Ground, was James Garner, who joined on-loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, as Chris Hughton looked to put together a squad capable of guiding Forest away from the Championship relegation zone.

The midfielder had spent the first half of the season on-loan with Forest’s Championship rivals Watford, making 21 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.

With Garner having also made a handful of appearances for United at first-team level prior to his temporary move to the Championship last summer, it seems plenty of Forest fans were expecting the 19-year-old to make a big impact during his time at The City Ground.

Here, we take a look at how some of those supporters reacted on Twitter to news of Garner’s signing, at the time of his arrival.

Love it — Jorge (@JorgeNFFC) January 30, 2021

What a signing — Owen (@NFFC_owen) January 30, 2021

Yay! Another midfielder! All joking aside, on the face of it, we’ve finally (after a dozen attempts) signed a creative one. Please, let that be reality 🙏 — Scotty (@Coffinboffin1) January 30, 2021

Lovely stuff — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) January 30, 2021

Good signing! Happy with that. — Marc (@Marc87478944) January 30, 2021

Another midfielder? Why are we looking at creating chances when nobody can finish them. — Stuart Reeve (@PhillyFan1978) January 30, 2021

While it has only been a few weeks since Garner’s move to the club was confirmed in late January, the early signs are, that those high hopes from a Forest perspective, have been met.

Since that move to the club, Garner has started all four games that Forest have played in the subsequent period, with some impressive results.

The midfielder has completed the full 90 minutes on all four of those occasions, producing some eye-catching individual performances to help his new side control and dictate play from the centre of the park, forming a promising partnership with Cafu in midfield.

Indeed, that is something that has paid off for Forest as well, with Hughton’s side picking up two big wins against fellow struggles Coventry and Wycombe, as well as a solid goalless draw with Bournemouth, and more than encouraging performance in defeat to promotion-chasing Swansea.

That runs has helped Hughton’s side climb to 18th in the Championship, five points clear of the relegation zone, and you feel those associated with the club will hope they continue to look up rather than down as the season draws to a close over the next few months.

Should that happen, and if Garner continues to make the same sort of impact that he has done during his time at Forest then, as these fans expected, this will certainly have proven to been an excellent piece of January transfer business by the club.