“Happy to get him back” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit gives verdict on striker’s return

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming believes the re-signing of Chuks Aneke was a major coup for the club.

Aneke enjoyed a successful stint with the Addicks under Lee Bowyer before leaving the club at the end of his contract last summer.

He followed Bowyer to the Championship as both joined Birmingham City.

But Aneke has failed to make an impact in the second division and has now rejoined Charlton on a long-term contract until 2025.

Fleming has expressed his delight at Aneke returning to the club, claiming he is one of the best forwards in League One.

“Personally, really happy that Chuks Aneke has come back to us in January,” Fleming told Football League World.

“I think last year you saw, per 90, he was one of the best strikers in League One.”

Fleming expressed caution over Aneke’s injury record, but claims that if he can manage his minutes well then his partnership with Jayden Stockley will be the envy of the division.

“He’s obviously had his problems with injuries and that’s something that’s got to be managed this year.

“For the remainder of the season, once we’ve got him back in terms of making sure he doesn’t pick up any niggles — I think he’s picked one up in just the last week or so.

“But when he’s at full fitness, there are few better strikers in this division than Chuks Aneke for my money.

“I think once you get him up alongside Stockley, that is a formidable strike partnership at League One level.

“Really happy to get him back, if we can manage his minutes Johnnie Jackson has obviously worked with him under [Lee] Bowyer.

“I think we could really see him beginning to flourish and get back to his best that he showed at periods last season.”

Aneke bagged 15 league goals for Charlton last season as the side missed out on a play-off berth.

Jackson will be hoping he can find that run of form again as the side looks to climb the table.

Charlton are currently 14th in League One, some 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

The team are on a run of two defeats in a row and will be hoping to turn that form around when they host Oxford United this weekend at the Valley.

The Verdict

Aneke was a great fit for the team last year so losing him to Birmingham City was a big blow.

Now that they have regained his services, the hope will be that he can remain fit and get back to his best.

It shouldn’t take too long for him to get back up to speed once he’s achieved full fitness, given his knowledge of the club and pre-existing relationship with his teammates.

It is likely too late to make a push for the play-offs, but bedding him into the team now will have a serious benefit next season so it’s imperative he hits the ground running for the rest of this term.