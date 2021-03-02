Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town News

‘Happy’, ‘Slow for slow’ – A mixed Huddersfield Town reaction greets emerging team news pre-Birmingham

Published

9 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City this evening in the Championship, with Carlos Corberan looking to return to winning ways after a couple of defeats on the road. 

Last time out was a heavy defeat to Preston North End in the Championship, with Corberan reacting to that loss by making one change this evening.

That comes in the form of Richard Stearman, who replaces Richard Keogh in the heart of defence.

It is Stearman’s first start since November’s win over Middlesbrough, with the veteran centre-back joining Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Naby Sarr in what looks like a back-three ahead of Ryan Schofield.

Isaac Mbenza and Pipa could well line-up as wing-backs, with Juninho Bacuna, Lewis O’Brien and Alex Vallejo in midfield.

Duane Holmes will support Fraizer Campbell in attack.

On the whole, the Huddersfield fans are happy enough with Corberan’s selection this evening. However, a handful of fans are disappointed that Romoney Crichlow continues to miss out, stating that Stearman for Keogh is too like-for-like.

We dive into a bit of reaction here…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Happy’, ‘Slow for slow’ – A mixed Huddersfield Town reaction greets emerging team news pre-Birmingham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: