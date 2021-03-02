‘Happy’, ‘Slow for slow’ – A mixed Huddersfield Town reaction greets emerging team news pre-Birmingham

Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City this evening in the Championship, with Carlos Corberan looking to return to winning ways after a couple of defeats on the road.

Last time out was a heavy defeat to Preston North End in the Championship, with Corberan reacting to that loss by making one change this evening.

That comes in the form of Richard Stearman, who replaces Richard Keogh in the heart of defence.

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 Carlos Corberán has made one change to #htafc's starting line-up! ➡ Richard Stearman

⬅ Richard Keogh 🤝 @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/5Go9enFpXC — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 2, 2021

It is Stearman’s first start since November’s win over Middlesbrough, with the veteran centre-back joining Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Naby Sarr in what looks like a back-three ahead of Ryan Schofield.

Isaac Mbenza and Pipa could well line-up as wing-backs, with Juninho Bacuna, Lewis O’Brien and Alex Vallejo in midfield.

Duane Holmes will support Fraizer Campbell in attack.

On the whole, the Huddersfield fans are happy enough with Corberan’s selection this evening. However, a handful of fans are disappointed that Romoney Crichlow continues to miss out, stating that Stearman for Keogh is too like-for-like.

We dive into a bit of reaction here…

I’m happy with that team, 352 again with Pipa LWB and Mbenza RWB, please just win — Ewan McGinnies (@EMcginnies) March 2, 2021

Looking at full squad, just see no threat apart from our rb😂🤷🏻‍♂️ — Callum ferguson (@HtfcFergy) March 2, 2021

One old fossil swapped for another old fossil — Jonathan Lockwood (@JonnyLockwood15) March 2, 2021

Would of preferred Rowe starting — Ree (@mariehtfc) March 2, 2021

Happy with that, please win x — Ryan (@RyanDearnley) March 2, 2021

Slow for slow.. get Crichlow on man — Billy (@Billy_Hells) March 2, 2021

Imperative we get three points tonight. Nothing else. A draw is not good enough. https://t.co/dcB0KAvwha — Gabe (@GabesM16) March 2, 2021