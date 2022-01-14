‘Happy Friday’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react as club reveal player agreement

Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw has signed a new contract to extend his stay at The Den for the long term, the club announced this morning.

The 29-year-old has been an integral part of the Lions’ plans in recent games, scoring in each of their last five league games and establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet despite only being a squad player earlier in the campaign.

Spending the first six second-tier matches of the season as an unused substitute, his future started to look bleak in the English capital, but is now in scintillating form and may continue to be a regular starter for the long term in his current vein of form.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Daniel Ballard? (Loan) Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur West Ham

With Benik Afobe continuing to be a robust competitor in the forward department, the length of his stay in the starting lineup may depend on Jed Wallace’s future at the club, with the ex-Wolves winger being heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest and Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

His quest to gain as many minutes on the pitch as possible will have also been boosted by the cold water that was poured on a potential swap deal with Forest for Wallace that would have seen forward Lyle Taylor move in the opposite direction.

But looking more at Bradshaw and his current deal, are the second-tier side’s fans happy with this agreement? Do they feel this is the right decision by the club?

We take a look at how a selection of their supporters reacted.

Can’t argue he doesn’t deserve it.. hasn’t always had it easy for us. He’s worked hard, started scoring and always gives 100% #Millwall https://t.co/A68TeChFfF — Kieran Moss (@KieranMoss16) January 14, 2022

Quality. Deserved. Been in fine form lately. Keep fit and hopefully keeps it up. Massively important to us at the mo, especially if we are losing Jed. https://t.co/tNima7ynXP — Darren (@SirDarrenM) January 14, 2022

Well deserved, Get Afobe sorted next https://t.co/idfD6m5ASP — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) January 14, 2022

Good news. Proved a lot of us wrong recently and I hope he can keep this form up. — Lagboat (@mfclagbo4t) January 14, 2022

Great news — BIGPAUL1885 (@BIGPAUL_1885) January 14, 2022

He deserves it — MFCGAV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CBLG7) January 14, 2022