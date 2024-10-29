This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been reported that Sheffield United are in the race to sign Oliver Sorensen from FC Midtjylland alongside Brighton and Brentford.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are eyeing a deal for the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s believed that the Danish side have set an asking price in the region of £5 million, which is outside Sheffield United’s current range.

However, the completion of the takeover process ahead of the new year could change their stance on the matter.

The midfielder has been a key figure for the Danish Superliga champions, and has already contributed four goals and one assist from 10 appearances in the league this season (all stats from Fbref).

Oliver Sorensen - FC Midtjylland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 2 (0) 0 2020-21 4 (0) 0 2022-23 26 (20) 1 (0) 2023-24 30 (29) 5 (4) 2024-25 10 (8) 4 (1) As of October 29th

Oliver Sorensen transfer verdict

When asked about the possibility of the club signing Sorensen, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, of Blades Ramble, suggested that competing with Brighton and Brentford was a positive sign.

He believes that those two are model clubs when it comes to recruitment, so the Yorkshire outfit must be doing something right to be in the race to sign Sorensen alongside them both.

“I have to say I don’t know much about him,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“The only thing I can point to, and this is obviously answering why, if Brighton and Brentford are in for him then he must be of a decent pedigree, or certainly have significant potential.

“Because I think it’s widely recognised that those two recruiting models, while very different, have been very successful over the last five years or so.

“If we’re in the same conversations for players as Brighton and Brentford, I might not know much about him directly, but I’d still be happy for us to be having a look at him.”

Sheffield United’s midfield options

Ollie Arblaster has emerged as the starring midfielder for Sheffield United over the last 12 months, but his future at Bramall Lane could be in doubt.

It was reported by Mike McGrath last summer that the likes of Brentford, Ipswich Town and Southampton were eyeing a move for the youngster.

It is possible that Sorensen could be seen as a possible replacement for the 20-year-old, should he leave in the winter market.

Sheffield United also already have the likes of Ismaila Coulibaly, Sydie Peck, Tom Davies and Andre Brooks to choose from in that area.

Sorensen deal could be promising as Arblaster replacement

Sheffield United already have a number of midfield options, but if one goes in January, with Arblaster the obvious candidate, then this could be a smart replacement signing.

The 22-year-old has excelled in the Danish Superliga, and has even earned experience of European football during his time with Midtjylland.

Brighton and Brentford have both earned a lot of praise for their recruitment, so being aligned with them is a positive sign, although not a total guarantee of success.

However, this does also highlight the need to resolve the takeover situation, as it cannot hold them back in the January market this year given their push for promotion under Chris Wilder.