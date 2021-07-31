Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Happy days’, ‘Yes please’ – These Reading fans are delighted after transfer development shared

Kadeem Harris played for Reading against Crystal Palace as he looks to earn a contract with the Championship side.

The Royals pre-season plans have been disrupted by off-field issues which has prevented Veljko Paunovic making the additions that he would’ve wanted ahead of the new season.

However, they can bring in free agents and winger Harris is someone they are considering, after it was revealed that he was involved against the Eagles today.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and despite reports linking him with several Championship clubs, he remains without a club.

Given Harris has proven himself at this level with the Owls and Cardiff over the years, it’s fair to say that the prospect of bringing the wide man to the Madejski Stadium has gone down well with the support, who believe he would add a lot to the squad.

