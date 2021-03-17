‘Happy days’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as team news for Blackburn clash is confirmed

Bristol City will be looking to build on their weekend win over Birmingham on Wednesday night, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

That victory on Saturday means that the Robins have now won two and lost two of the four games they have played since the appointment of Nigel Pearson, and could move into the top ten of the Championship table with victory here.

Blackburn meanwhile, go into the game having won just one of the last ten outings, and are looking to prevent Bristol City doing the league double over them this season.

Perhaps with that in mind, Pearson has named a side that shows one from the one that won at St Andrew’s at the weekend, as Max O’Leary replaces Daniel Bentley in goal with the Robins’ number one absent though illness, while goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards, Zak Vyner and Adam Nagy come onto the substitutes, with Taylor Moore and Marley Watkins dropping out of the matchday squad.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Bristol City fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

In Max we trust! — 3 Peaps In A PodCast (@3PIAPC) March 17, 2021

max o’leary v villa performance needed — matt (@mattjlfs) March 17, 2021

O’Leary masterclass incoming les goooooo — andré🇵🇹 (@andre_sami_) March 17, 2021

No Marley Watkins 🤬😤 time to riot — Oli Giles (@OliGiles2) March 17, 2021

Happy days — JAMES (@JAMES96453204) March 17, 2021

Watkins injured already.z — Robins Statto (@robinsstatto) March 17, 2021