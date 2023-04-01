Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson sent a joyful message after his side continued their recent dominance over Cardiff City with a dramatic 3-2 victory away from home.

How did the Cardiff vs Swansea game go?

Traditionally, this has been an evenly matched rivalry, but the Swans recorded the first ever double in the fixture, in over 100 years, with two emphatic victories in the previous campaign. And, after a comfortable home win earlier in the season, they had the chance to do that again in the capital on Saturday.

In an eventful afternoon, the Swans would pick up the points, although they had to work for it, despite going two goals up inside 33 minutes after efforts from Joel Piroe and Liam Cullen, when Russell Martin’s side were really impressive. But, Jaden Philogene would half the deficit, before Sory Kaba made it all square with just even minutes to go.

Yet, in a memorable ending for Swansea fans, Ben Cabango would score in the 99th minute to cap off a huge win for the visitors, sparking wild scenes in the away end.

Taking to Twitter, Paterson, who came on for the final 15 minutes, also shared his delight, as he was quick to remind the Cardiff fans that this was four victories in a row for Swansea in the derby, whilst he also referenced a well-known banner from last season that appeared in the away end.

“It’s happened again! Double doube.”

What does Swansea’s win over Cardiff mean for the table?

From Swansea’s perspective, back-to-back wins now means they are sure to be safe, although they were likely to have stayed in the Championship anyway given their points total. They now sit 15th in the table, ten points from safety with just seven games to go.

Nevertheless, the Swans supporters will have taken plenty of happiness from this victory for what it does to their rivals, as well as extending their winning streak in the fixture.

Cardiff are now only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, with former boss Neil Wanock having suddenly got Huddersfield back into contention to stay up after back-to-back wins themselves. Even though the Bluebirds do have a game in hand, they are clearly in a real battle to stay in the Championship, and, if, come May, they are in the relegation zone, Swansea fans will no doubt take great pleasure from the role they played with the win today.