Hannibal starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Coventry on Saturday

Birmingham City haven’t had the most encouraging start to the new season, having lost four of their first nine games.

However, since September has come around, the Blues look to be in much better form and have picked up back-to-back wins on their travels.

And defeating local rivals West Bromwich Albion 3-2 on Wednesday night will be a massive boost to the team and should provide some momentum heading into the next set of fixtures

This weekend, Birmingham face bottom of the league Coventry City – their former tenants at St. Andrew’s – and John Eustace will be hoping his side can go into the international break on a high.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how the Blues may line up for this game.

John Ruddy remains in goal for the Blues and will be hoping to pick up another clean sheet as he did last weekend against Preston North End.

In front of him there will probably a back three of Dion Sanderson, Maxime Colin and Auston Trusty. Towering centre-half Marc Roberts drops out after picking up an injury against West Brom, and with a distinct lack of options, French full-back Colin will have to drop into the defensive trio.

There is then a midfield four of Jonathan Leko, Hannibal, Tahith Chong and Josh Williams.

Krystian Bielik was another player who was injured at The Hawthorns so Manchester United loanee Hannibal starts in his place alongside his former Red Devils team-mate, whilst Leko replaced Roberts on Wednesday night and slotted in at wing-back.

Juninho Bacuna is then set to sit behind a front two of Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan.

Bacuna provided two assists on Wednesday with Deeney getting the other whilst Hogan scored all three goals, making him the club’s top scorer and all three players will be keen to kick on now and carry on with their goal contributions.