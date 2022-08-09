Hannibal Mejbri’s situation at Man United amid West Brom and Millwall links: What is the latest news?

West Brom and Millwall are just two clubs to have been linked with a move for Hannibal Mejbri at Manchester United this summer.

Mejbri’s parent-club have been making headlines for the wrong reasons in the last 48 hours following an opening day defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old wasn’t included in the matchday squad at Old Trafford and that kind of omission is only going to fuel speculation surrounding his future.

What’s the latest?

In truth, not a lot has happened.

Back in late July, Football League World brought a report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (23/07; 15:25) that there was interest from West Brom and Millwall, alongside Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

That’s four Championship clubs with differing ambitions and expectations this season.

It’s difficult to know where the midfielder will end up, with Mejbri really highly-rated and someone that might even garner interest from elsewhere.

In a recent Q&A with the French media – as quoted by the Manchester Evening News – the Tunisian outlined the lengths he will go to in a bid to succeed at Old Trafford.

The teenager said: “I said to myself, ‘oh yeah, I need to work hard!’ I didn’t come here for nothing, not to have on my CV: ‘I played for United’. I came to prove to the world that a young person from Paris, from the neighbourhood, can come and impose himself. And me…I’m ready to risk everything to succeed at United.”

There’s a chance, then, that in a bid to prove himself at Old Trafford, a loan could be in order for Mejbri.

Presentable opportunities are there in the Championship, in the form of clubs like Middlesbrough and West Brom, who are promotion hopefuls – even a Millwall side that are dark horses in what’s expected to be another exciting race for the top-six.

At this moment in time, it’s a case of wait and see. It’s hard to argue that getting a shot at football away from the circus in Manchester might be the best bet.