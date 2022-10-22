Hannibal Mejbri’s clever approach to understanding the accent while on loan at Birmingham City

Hannibal Mejbri was a very exciting late summer transfer window pick-up for Birmingham City, arriving on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The Tunisia international has gained further trust from John Eustace in recent weeks and has been starting games in central midfield with Tahith Chong and Krystian Bielik.

The 19-year-old has taken an unorthodox approach to attempting to take on a greater understanding of the Birmingham accent, by watching hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

Mejbri explained why when he spoke to BBC Sport.

He said: “I’ve been watching Peaky Blinders, the accent was very strong, I’m not going to lie…

“When I came to the city, I visited a little bit, I went to a restaurant – it was a good city, good people.

“I enjoy being in this city.

“The accent is still very hard (to understand) but not harder than Scottish people.

“They love me, it’s a good thing.

“I think they love all the team because we show passion.

“We can tell they are behind us.”

This idea from Mejbri could be utilised by future loan players arriving at St Andrew’s and though a lot has changed about Birmingham since the time when Peaky Blinders was set, it may still increase the affinity that younger players feel towards the local area.

The Verdict

Mejbri does appear destined for big things in the not too distant future and will have one eye on eventually impressing Erik ten Hag enough to earn some minutes in the Manchester United first team.

The Championship has been a profitable destination for big six clubs to send some of their most promising young talent to in recent years, with the hope that they return a more well-rounded player.

The Blues seem to have an outside chance of competing for a place in the play-offs this season given the stark improvement in their results in the last couple of months, and Mejbri has been a key part of that in building relationships and understandings with his team-mates on the pitch.