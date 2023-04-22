Birmingham City will already be planning ahead of the summer transfer window after managing to secure their survival, with John Eustace now having a few games to experiment with his team.

This extra time to plan will surely be beneficial considering they have a number of loanees who look set to depart St Andrew's at the end of the campaign.

They also have quite a few players out of contract at the end of the campaign - and they may want to tie some of these first-teamers down to new deals.

Birmingham may be keen to recruit some of their loanees again this summer - but it remains to be seen whether they can re-sign some of them on loan or even strike permanent agreements for them.

They managed to get a longer-term deal for Emmanuel Longelo over the line in January and have been linked with a permanent move for Dion Sanderson, who could potentially leave Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the next transfer window.

Hannibal Mejbri is another player Eustace may want to bring back considering the Moroccan has been an important part of his plans - and we take a look at his current situation at his parent club and whether Birmingham could potentially recruit him when the upcoming window opens.

What is his situation at Manchester United?

As part of Erik ten Hag's likely summer clearout, Hannibal is "almost certain" to depart the Red Devils with the player unlikely to be a huge part of the Dutchman's plans next season.

That's according to The Guardian, who believe at least 15 players could potentially depart Old Trafford to fund what looks set to be a busy transfer period for United who will want to re-establish themselves as the best club in England.

They retained that status for much of Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the club - but have lost it since his retirement - though ten Hag did manage to guide United to a Carabao Cup win earlier this year.

The departures of others could allow them to bring in the players needed to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City - and Hannibal looks set to be a victim of this rebuild.

Could Birmingham City re-sign him?

Marseille were linked with the young midfielder back in December and that just shows the amount of competition Birmingham may face if they want to recruit him again.

It seems unlikely that Blues would be able to afford to strike a permanent agreement for him considering the club need to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

Even without these rules in place, BSHL may not want to fork out the sizeable fee that will probably be needed to lure him away from Old Trafford on a longer-term basis.

Considering the option United have to extend his contract, Hannibal effectively has two years left on his contract so they are unlikely to let him go on a cheap deal.

Birmingham may have been able to secure a permanent agreement for Tahith Chong - but another loan deal seems more likely for Hannibal if United are prepared to sanction it.

It also remains to be seen whether the player would be open to a return to St Andrew's.