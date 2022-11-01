Birmingham City will be determined to back up their recent victory over Queens Park Rangers by securing a positive result in their showdown with Millwall tomorrow.

The Blues produced an impressive performance against the R’s as goals from Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo sealed all three points for John Eustace’s side at St Andrew’s.

Set to play in front of their own supporters again on Wednesday, Birmingham will move above the Lions in the Championship standings if they secure victory in this particular fixture.

The Blues know that they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Millwall have won four of their last five league games.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham could line up against the Lions…

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation against QPR, Eustace may opt to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy will be brimming with confidence heading into his side’s meeting with Millwall after saving a penalty in last Friday’s win over the R’s.

Harlee Dean will be tasked with providing some defensive cover for Ruddy and will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Trusty and Dion Sanderson.

Longelo and Maxime Colin meanwhile are set to occupy the wing-back positions.

Tahith Chong will feature in central-midfield alongside Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri.

Eustace made the sensible decision to substitute Mejbri during the second-half of the club’s triumph over QPR after the midfielder escaped a second yellow card for a foul on Ethan Laird.

Whereas it is clear that the midfielder will need to improve his discipline in the coming months, he clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

Having registered his first assist of the season in Birmingham’s most recent league fixture, Mebri will be determined to produce an eye-catching display on Wednesday.

Troy Deeney will feature in a two-striker formation alongside Scott Hogan.

Hogan has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the Championship during the current campaign and will fancy his chances of adding to this tally against a Millwall outfit who have conceded at least one goal in six of their last eight league games.

