Hannibal Mejbri starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Birmingham City will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Sunderland from before the World Cup break this weekend.

John Eustace’s side host Blackpool as the Blues aim to climb from their 14th place position in the Championship table.

Birmingham have won just one of their last four league games to fall behind their rivals in the race for a play-off place.

The gap to the top six is now three points going into Saturday’s full slate of fixtures.

Meanwhile, their opponents this weekend have suffered four defeats in a row which has left Michael Appleton’s side in the relegation zone.

Here is how we predict Eustace will line up his side to take on the Seasiders this weekend…

Ruddy signed a new contract with Birmingham during the four week break, and he should get to celebrate that with a start against Blackpool on Saturday.

Eustace is unlikely to change from his 3-5-2 formation that has proven quite successful with this current squad.

A number of injuries means changes are likely from the 2-1 loss to Sunderland from November.

Harlee Dean, Gary Gardner and Przemyslaw Placheta will all be unavailable for selection due to fitness concerns.

World Cup duo Hannibal Mejbri and Krystian Bielik will need to be assessed before a decision is made on their fitness, but both are likely to start if deemed ready for action.

Tahith Chong is also likely to come into the side for Jobe Bellingham, with Jordan Graham another possible candidate to return to the starting lineup in place of Juninho Bacuna.

The partnership of Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney is set to maintain their place leading the line of Birmingham’s attack.