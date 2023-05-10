Hannibal Mejbri has refused to rule out the possibility of securing a return to Birmingham City later this year.

The midfielder's loan deal at St Andrew's is set to expire later this month.

Signed on a temporary basis by Birmingham from Manchester United last year, Hannibal went on to gain some valuable senior experience during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Blues opted to utilise the midfielder on 38 occasions in the Championship, while he also represented the club on three occasions in the FA Cup.

As well as scoring a memorable free-kick in Birmingham's win over West Bromwich Albion in February, Hannibal also managed to provide six assists in all competitions.

In the Blues' final game of the season, the 20-year-old was brought on as a substitute by head coach John Eustace.

Birmingham went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat to a Sheffield United side who are now preparing for life in the Premier League following their promotion from the second-tier.

What has Hannibal Mejbri said about a possible reunion with Birmingham City?

Making reference to his future, Hannibal has admitted that he would be open to the possibility of returning to Birmingham.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the prospect of a reunion with the Blues, the Tunisia international said: "We will see at the end of the pre-season.

"Why not?

"You never know."

Does Hannibal have a future at Manchester United?

According to a report from The Guardian, Hannibal is almost certain to be let go by the Red Devils this summer.

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Axel Tuanzebe are also expected to leave United while boss Erik ten Hag will also make calls on the futures of Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams.

If Hannibal is indeed allowed to move on to pastures new, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham opt to pursue a deal for him.

The Blues will have to pay a reasonable fee for the midfielder as his current contract is set to run until 2026.

Having learned exactly what it takes to thrive in the Championship during time at St Andrew's, Hannibal could go on to excel in a Birmingham shirt if he secures a return to the club later this year.

The Blues opted to sign Tahith Chong on a permanent deal from United following the 23-year-old's promising loan spell in the 2021/22 campaign and could potentially replicate this feat with Hannibal.