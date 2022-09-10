Hannibal in: With everyone fully fit, is this Birmingham City’s strongest XI?

Birmingham City have been in relegation battles for the last few years, but the Midlands outfit have always found a way to survive and keep their Championship status intact.

After just over a year of Lee Bowyer’s management, there is a new man in charge of the Blues and it is Solihull-born John Eustace who has taken his place, with the 42-year-old arriving from Queens Park Rangers where he was last an assistant to Mark Warburton.

It hasn’t been the most positive start to Eustace’s reign, with just two victories out of a possible eight so far in the second tier, but there are a few injuries for Birmingham to contend with, which means that their strongest possible start 11 may not have been seen yet.

What is the best team that Eustace can put out though? Let’s take a look.

The 11 is not too dissimilar to the line-up that faced Preston North End last weekend and ran out 1-0 winners, but there is a couple of alterations, and there’s a chance that Eustace isn’t actually using the best system.

There has been talk of a 4-2-3-1 being potentially the way to go, but with the lack of an out-and-out left-back as opposed to wing-backs, then it could be worth trying a 3-4-3 formation.

John Ruddy’s Championship experience keeps him between the sticks ahead of Neil Etheridge, and the back three of Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson has the potential to get even better.

And when a back three is played, then attacking wing-backs need to be utilised as well, and as shown from his goal against PNE last week, Maxime Colin is effective in the final third and is a strong part of the starting 11.

The left-hand side is more of a toss-up between Jordan Graham and Przemyslaw Placheta, as well as new signing Emmanuel Longelo from West Ham, but you’d have to favour the international experience of Placheta when fit.

Selection gets more tricky when you get to the midfield as there’s talented youngsters such as Jordan James and George Hall pushing for starting places.

However, Hannibal Mejbri is highly-rated at Manchester United, and paired with Poland international Krystian Bielik he could be a very good player in the second tier this season.

And whilst this may be controversial because of his leadership, Troy Deeney’s performances perhaps haven’t warranted being a regular starter right now, and there’s an argument to be had that Scott Hogan could lead the line himself with two attacking midfielders in support.

That pair could be new signing Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna, with defensive responsibilities for the duo limited if they are playing advanced in midfield or out wide.

Birmingham now have the options to play a number of different systems, and it’s certainly given Eustace with plenty to ponder going forwards.