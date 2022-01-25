Hannes Wolf starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face QPR on Tuesday night

Swansea City strolled to a 1-0 win over Preston North End in their last fixture and they’ll be gunning to try and follow that up with another victory in midweek.

It should be a much trickier tie for the Welsh outfit in this one though, with the Swans facing off against play-off contenders QPR. The Hoops will themselves be desperate for another three points, so it could be a real battle on Tuesday night between the two.

Russell Martin has managed to get his side playing some good football at times but they haven’t been able to pick up results perhaps as much as they would like. After a solid three points against Preston though – handing Ryan Lowe his first league loss as PNE boss – they will be full of confidence.

Who though, could start for Swansea in the game?

There shouldn’t be many changes for Swansea considering their win last time out and also the fact that there aren’t many new injury issues to deal with for this tie.

Some of the side could be rotated perhaps if there are some fitness issues but if everyone is still able to participate, then there could likely only be one real change to the starting eleven. That could come just behind striker Joel Piroe, with Olivier Ntcham to make way for new signing Hannes Wolf. The new signing came on halfway through the PNE game and looked solid, so could get a start here.

Ryan Manning at the back bagged a stunning goal but also put in a solid defensive effort alongside his teammates Kyle Naughton and Ben Cabango so all should keep their places. Ben Hamer also kept a clean sheet and is the current number one so stays where he is.

In the middle Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes were able to keep Preston at bay, so should also stay in the team.