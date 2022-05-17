Hannes Wolf makes transfer admission involving Swansea City

Swansea City pulled off somewhat of a transfer coup during the January transfer window when they acquired Borussia Monchengladbach winger Hannes Wolf until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Having shown major potential as a youngster with Red Bull Salzburg in his native Austria, Wolf signed for German giants RB Leipzig in 2019, but following a lack of first-team opportunities there, he made an £8 million move in February 2021 to Monchengladbach.

After just seven Bundesliga appearances last season though, Wolf headed to South Wales for more game-time, which is exactly what he got.

The 23-year-old played 18 times under Russell Martin, scoring twice for the Swans, and for the most part he featured in the unfamiliar role of left wing-back, despite being an attacking midfielder or a winger.

With Swansea not exactly cash-rich in recent times, it is perhaps unrealistic to think of a permanent switch for Wolf, but he is keeping all options open to him this summer – which could include a loan return to the club.

“First of all, I’m very happy about this positive feedback from the fans in Swansea and I’m also honored by it,” Wolf told Bild.

“As of now, I still have a two-year contract in Gladbach.

“Now we have a break and I will use it to recharge my batteries and be well prepared for the new season.

“The coming weeks will show how things will continue, I will be well prepared for all possible scenarios!”

The Verdict

Wolf is clearly a talented player, as evidenced by his multiple transfer moves for decent fees, and he’s a player who is out of Swansea’s price range right now.

If he becomes available on another loan deal this summer though, the chances are Russell Martin will do all he can to bring the Austrian back to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Wolf probably did not expect to be featuring as a wing-back for the Swans when he arrived there, but he made it work when he played there.

Should he return to Swansea though, you’d imagine that he’d like to play as an attacking midfielder, but that is something that would have to be discussed in any potential transfer negotiations this summer.