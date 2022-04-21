Hannes Wolf and a potential new Swansea City deal: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Swansea City have shown excellent form on the whole in the past few months, which offers hope that they can kick-on under Russell Martin next season.

Whilst it’s been a team effort, Hannes Wolf has shone for the Welsh side in this good run, impressing in different positions, particularly as a wing-back.

Bringing in the 23-year-old from Monchengladbach was considered a real coup at the time, as Wolf has top level experience in Austria and Germany, and he has been bought for millions in the past.

And, after a slightly slow start, Swansea are starting to see why. Therefore, having Wolf at the club next season seems like a no-brainer from the Swans’ perspective, with Martin admitting talks are underway, and here we assess whether a move can happen…

What do we know so far?

We know that Wolf is playing well, enjoying his football in the Championship and integral to the way the team play. Plus, he was way down the pecking order at Gladbach, which is unlikely to change moving forward.

So, purely on a football basis, it would make sense for all parties for a transfer to be sorted, whether it’s another loan or a permanent switch.

Is it likely to happen?

Unfortunately for the Swans, that doesn’t mean a deal will happen because the finances involved may be tricky.

We’re only speculating, but you would imagine a top-flight player for a big club in Germany who was bought for £8m would be on decent wages. Then, you would also presume the Bundesliga side want to recoup as much of that fee as possible.

Those numbers will be hard to Swansea to reach, so it may be a case of waiting until later on in the window to see if the asking price drops, or go for another loan.