‘Hands off’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as Premier League club make approach for midfielder

Ipswich Town have rejected a second bid from Crystal Palace for midfielder Flynn Downes according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

It is believed that the second offer from the Eagles was in the region of £2million, which was swiftly rejected by the League One club.

Ipswich are keen to hold out for a fee in the region of £8million, which could hint that his short-term future remains at Portman Road ahead of the new season.

Are these facts about Ipswich Town actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 Ipswich Town were crowned champions of England in their first ever season in the English top-flight - True or false? True False

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table, after the majority of clubs agreed to finish the 2019/20 season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Downes was a regular in Paul Lambert’s side, as he made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club, with his strong performances seemingly not going unnoticed.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to react to the news that Ipswich had rejected another bid for Downes.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I’d say if he were in the championship he’d start at £5m… that was my point really… value is really league dependent. Vs West Ham on Tuesday he was the standout player in both sides. He was up against Wilshere, Anderson and Soucek… he’s strong and fearless… — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) August 28, 2020

Valuations highlighting the difference now we’re a League One club. Getting back up this year is vital otherwise we will sell at these levels. — Jonathan Smith (@jp79smith) August 28, 2020

2 mil 😂😂😂 nothing less than 8 please — ITFC Blueline (@ITFCBlueline) August 28, 2020

No amount we receive for him will be in the slightest bit beneficial, whether it be 2 or 10 mil. He's vital for any kind of promotion hope, which is the main goal of the club. If we don't go back up this season the clubs screwed. — Mar©️ (@MarC_Itfc) August 28, 2020

Good only go if loaned bk — Troy Farth (@Troyen121) August 28, 2020

If we do sell any money received will vanish into thin air! Thats the Evans way 🙄 — Michael Barnes (@barnes5072) August 28, 2020

I think its inevitable Flynn will leave sooner or later could explain why Lambert has yet to trim the over subscribed Midfield — Brian Curle (@legendbri) August 28, 2020

Well done rejecting the offer, far too low for Downes. 👍 — Craig Spraggons (@CSnagga) August 28, 2020

Just know we'll sell him cut price 1 hour before the window closes — Despicable ME (@reuserisgod) August 28, 2020

@James_Bav hands off mate — Joshua Norman (@NormsITFC) August 28, 2020

Is he going to make him play in the U23's like our promising youngsters that he's bombed out… — Luke Penning (@LukePenningVGP) August 28, 2020