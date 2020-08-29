Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Hands off’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as Premier League club make approach for midfielder

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have rejected a second bid from Crystal Palace for midfielder Flynn Downes according to the East Anglian Daily Times. 

It is believed that the second offer from the Eagles was in the region of £2million, which was swiftly rejected by the League One club.

Ipswich are keen to hold out for a fee in the region of £8million, which could hint that his short-term future remains at Portman Road ahead of the new season.

Are these facts about Ipswich Town actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10

Ipswich Town were crowned champions of England in their first ever season in the English top-flight - True or false?

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table, after the majority of clubs agreed to finish the 2019/20 season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Downes was a regular in Paul Lambert’s side, as he made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club, with his strong performances seemingly not going unnoticed.

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to react to the news that Ipswich had rejected another bid for Downes.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hands off’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react as Premier League club make approach for midfielder

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: