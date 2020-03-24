‘Hands off’, ‘Forget it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans issue warning to Manchester City after social post

It’s a frustrating time to be a football supporter, with recent events calling a halt to matches across the globe for the foreseeable future.

But that hasn’t stopped some fans keeping themselves entertained during the break from action. Footage emerged of a young Leeds United goalkeeper practising in his garden, and he’s certainly caught the eye with his quick-thinking behind the drill.

Matches aren’t scheduled to get back underway until the 30th April at the earliest, although that could again be pushed further back if the off-the-field situation is to worsen.

Premier League giants Manchester City recently took to their Twitter account to label the youngster as ‘amazing’, which will only heighten interest of the footage given how sizeable their social media following is.

This kid is A-MA-ZING!! https://t.co/dJbkw75v23 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 23, 2020

Plenty of Leeds United supporters were to quick to issue a ‘hands off warning’ to Manchester City after this recent social post.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Forget it city,he’s leeds leeds leeds👊 — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket 💙💛💙💛 (@delwright21) March 23, 2020

Get off him he’s ours! 🤣 — LUFCKirky (@LufcKirky) March 23, 2020

He's Leeds hands off 😎 — LittleFinch💙💛💚 (@LittleFinch63) March 23, 2020

He’s Leeds jog on lol — TheMightyWhite (@TheMightyWhite1) March 23, 2020

