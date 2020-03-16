‘Hands down’, ‘He’s smashed it’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on end-of-season debate

Nottingham Forest face a nervy wait to find out how the 2019/20 campaign pans out, with the EFL recently announcing a break until the 3rd of April at the earliest.

The EFL have delayed all fixtures until the early stages of April as the country continues to combat the spread of coronavirus, with nine matches left to play in the Championship.

With talk of the season coming to a premature end by sports law expert Richard Cramer, Forest face an uncertain end to the season despite sitting fifth in the league standings.

Regardless of how this season pans out, it has been a hugely positive campaign for the Reds under Sabri Lamouchi, and they will be hopeful of seeing their season out.

Plenty of individuals have stepped up to the plate and become key players under the Frenchman, and they have all played their part in helping the Reds climb into the play-off positions.

Here, we take a look at who Forest fans have identified as their player of the season, via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook…

Steve Stennett: Matty Cash for his adaptability & Ben Watson terrifically dogged in MF both have had terrific seasons

Kyle Ruffin: I want to say grabban because of the ammount of goals thats been a massive help this season. But its got to be cash for me, out his comfort zone and hes smashed it

Robert Murdock: Gotta be Matty Cash hands down….

Rob Haines: Samba Sow because we don’t seem the same without him our results speak for themselves

Jay Arins: Samba cash and Watson bin class

Paul Reidy: Cash and Watson

Jean Johnson: Joe lolly and brice samba