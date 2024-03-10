This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City allowed winger Christos Tzolis to join German second tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf on a season-long loan in the summer, and it's a deal that the Canaries could come to regret.

The Greek international moved to Carrow Road following the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2021, with an initial £8.8 million paid to PAOK Salonika for his services, but the move hasn't worked out like anyone would have wanted.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan with FC Twente during the 2022-23 season before returning to Norfolk in the second half of the campaign to play under David Wagner, but he was moved on to Dusseldorf ahead of the start of the current campaign

Tzoils' loan move to Dusseldorf includes an option to buy, and after impressing in the 2. Bundesliga, the Canaries could see him depart Carrow Road in the summer.

The option to buy is thought to be €5 million, and it's reported that Fortuna Düsseldorf will exercise this option and try to sell him for more if they fail to win promotion, with reports in the winger's native country suggesting last month that both Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are keen.

Norwich City potentially made a mistake with Christos Tzolis deal

Norwich could potentially see Fortuna Düsseldorf earn a substantial transfer fee for Tzolis - more than what the Canaries would receive from the German side if they chose to exercise their option to buy.

Gven the forward has impressed in Germany this season, there may be a sense of regret at Carrow Road that the club haven't given him more of a chance, and FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that the club have made a mistake in including a low option to buy clause.

"The whole situation with Tzolis is a bit of a strange one," Zeke told Football League World.

“I don’t think he was ever given much of a chance, and now he’s doing really well, which is expected because he’s got the ability.

"He just needs a run of games and a manager to give him confidence, which he’s got now.

“I think Norwich have handled the whole thing really poorly.

"The fact that there’s an option to buy when it’s such a low option is quite annoying really, because now Düsseldorf could activate that clause and make money on him, which is a bit mad.

“We definitely should have kept him or at least loaned him with no option to buy, but then I guess as well, getting any money is good, but it means we’ve made a massive loss on him, so it’s quite annoying really.

Christos Tzolis' 2023/24 season for Fortuna Dusseldorf

Tzolis bagged his 16th goal of the season in Fortuna Düsseldorf's recent 2-0 win over Hamburg.

The win puts the club up to fourth in the 2. Bundesliga, and the club are in the mix for promotion thanks to the Norwich City loanee's performances this season.

His 14 league goals put him second in the league's top scorers chart, just 2 behind Hamburg man Robert Glatzel, and it is even more impressive given the fact he is playing out wide.

He's also registered six assists in all competitions, meaning he has 22 goal contributions in 26 appearances.

It goes without saying that these are very impressive statistics, and Norwich should be regretting their decision to let him leave on loan.

Christos Tzolis' Career Stats Club Played Goals Assists PAOK Salonika 57 17 10 Norwich City 30 3 2 Fortuna Düsseldorf* 26 16 6 FC Twente 15 3 0 *Stats Correct As Of March 9, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

At 22 years old, Tzolis will only continue to get better, and Fortuna Düsseldorf may have got themselves a bargain in the summer.

In years to come, Norwich may regret sanctioning an option to buy deal when they decided to loan the Greek winger to Germany, although he also failed to really live up to the hype when he did take to the pitch at Carrow Road.