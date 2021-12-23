‘Hand him that contract’, ‘What a legend’ – Plenty of fans send instruction to Sheffield United after club tweet

Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp has continued to be a key asset for the Blades this term, after working hard in pre-season to get back to full fitness in time for the start of the campaign.

Undergoing thigh surgery in the latter stages of last term and playing a less significant role for the club during 2020/21, many people would be forgiven for thinking his career at Bramall Lane was winding down aged 35 after establishing himself as a club icon.

The competition in the forward department, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Burke and Lys Mousset available as alternatives for the veteran, also reduced his chances of making a real impact coming into this season.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Sheffield United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ched Evans play for now? Salford City Fleetwood Town Preston North End Blackpool

Not only that, but the appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic signalled a change in formation to playing just one up top and with that, his first-team chances looked bleak, especially after being benched on the opening day of the season against Birmingham City in favour of the likes of Burke, McGoldrick and Mousset.

But with the latter coming off with a severe hamstring injury against Lee Bowyer’s men and Sharp impressing, the 35-year-old has been a regular starter since and has appeared in all 22 of the South Yorkshire side’s league games so far this season, scoring six goals and registering six assists.

However, his contract runs out in the summer and will be 36 by the end of the current campaign, leaving United with a big decision on their hands as they weigh up the pros and cons of offering him a fresh deal.

They received advice from many supporters after the club sent out an appreciation tweet of their skipper yesterday evening – and with this – we take a look at how a selection of fans responded to this post.

Give him the contract — Theo (@Theosufc) December 22, 2021

I think Billy senses there is a couple more chapters to be written in his biography. — Barnstoneworth (@oldsufctweets) December 22, 2021

Contract — Jake 🧊⚔️ (@JTurnz) December 22, 2021

Hand him that contract ⚔️ — Jason⚔️ (@jasoncc36TW) December 22, 2021

Contract — Callum 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CallumUTB) December 22, 2021

What a legend ⚔️💯⚽️ — Jamie Davies 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ (@daviesblades83) December 22, 2021

📝 — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) December 22, 2021