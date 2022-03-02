Han Noah-Massengo to Leicester City: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

According to Football Insider, Leicester City are considering a move for Bristol City’s young midfielder Han-Noah Massengo this summer.

The 20-year-old joined Bristol City in 2019 making the move from French side Monaco in a deal reported to be £2.7million.

Massengo had a number of appearances for Monaco B but only three appearances under his belt for Monaco when he made the move to England.

Since being with Bristol City though, Massengo has gone on the make 69 league appearances for the Robins so far and is now a regular starter for the Championship side.

The youngster is full of potential having made 13 appearances for France’s U18 team between 2018 and 2019 and he will no doubt be hoping that as his career develops he can progress into the senior French team.

What do we know so far?

As it stands, Massengo’s contract is set to expire in 2023 so at the moment he is still tied to Ashton Gate.

However, it’s been reported that Premier League side Leicester City are considering a move for the young midfielder as they look to strengthen the depth in their side for next season.

Leicester will no doubt have a number of potential options they are looking at right now and will continue to monitor both the player and the marketing as the summer transfer window approaches.

Bristol City, however, are keen to keep hold of the player and in November CEO of the club, Richard Gould, noted Massengo as a player they would like to keep at the club “for the next ten years.”

According to Bristol Live, the Robins have opened talks with Massengo over his future and extending his contract with the club. However, no contract has been signed yet and a deal is yet to be made.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

With reported interest from both Leicester City and Southampton, it will be hard for Bristol City to keep the young star at the club for another season.

However given his value to the team and the price they paid for him, if Leicester do go in for this deal we will see Bristol City try and get the fee up as much as they can.

It was reported that Watford had an £8.3million bid for the player rejected last summer. Considering that this season Han-Noah Massengo has become a core part of the Bristol City team, they will be eager to up this price as a result of losing a player they value so much.

Massengo has adapted well to life in the Championship and at the age of 20 you can see that he would be eager to get to a top level and increase his time to learn in the best league he can play in, and further develop his game.