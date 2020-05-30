Han-Noah Massengo reveals details of Bristol City training regime ahead of play-off push

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has revealed details of the South West club’s training regime as they prepare for the return of the Championship season.

It has been more than two months since the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a halt but, according to reports, the Championship is set to get back underway in June.

The Robins will be determined to hit the ground running if it does indeed restart as Lee Johnson’s men are seventh in the table and will be hoping to secure a top-six finish this term.

Lee Johnson’s men are just one point outside the play-off places as things stand and will likely feel confident of closing that gap in the nine remaining games.

Massengo looks set to play a part in that play-off push, with the 18-year-old having made more of an impact than may have been expected in his debut season with the Robins.

Speaking to the club website, the Frenchman revealed details of the club’s new training regime as they prepare to mount their play-off challenge.

He said: “That first session was tough but we have worked on small details and in small groups. Working with three of four others allows us to work on specific things you might not do much otherwise.

“It’s different but good, so it’s been great. The sessions haven’t been long, up to an hour but they are still intense. There is running and then we go home with a strength session via Zoom in the afternoon which is good too.”

Massengo added: “I missed everything about football, the pitch and my teammates, the fans of course but I was always trying to look at things positively and focus on my weaknesses.”

The teenager joined from Monaco in the summer in a deal worth in the region of £8 million and, despite being just 18, has made 25 appearances for City so far.

Have Bristol City done these 15 things in the last 10 years? – Yes or no? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Reached the play-offs. Yes No

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get an insight into the Robins’ current training regime as they look to ramp their preparations up ahead of the potential return of the Championship.

Curtailment of the season would be frustrating for City, leaving them frustratingly short of the play-offs once again.

Johnson will no doubt be determined to ensure that doesn’t happen and that he can get the Robins back there for the first time since his father, Gary Johnson, led them to the play-off final in 2008.