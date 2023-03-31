When Bristol City shelled out a seven-figure fee to AS Monaco in 2019 for the services of Han-Noah Massengo, the Robins were bringing in a youngster who not only had a bright future, but someone who could make an impact immediately.

Having secured a £13 million fee for Lloyd Kelly earlier on that summer and as they were about to land £20 million from Brighton for Adam Webster, City decided to use some of that money to entice Massengo, who was just 18 years of age at the time, to Ashton Gate.

Just £2.7 million was spent initially on the French youngster, but various add-ons could have seen the payments to Monaco rise to £8 million in total.

Now, it seems unlikely that City will ever have to pay that much for his service to the club as his exit is imminent this summer.

Why did Han-Noah Massengo depart Bristol City in January on loan?

Lee Johnson was incredibly impressed by Massengo in his debut season at City and he was a regular starter at the age of just 18, playing 25 times in 2019-20 in the Championship.

He didn't feature as much under the next head coach in Dean Holden, but when Nigel Pearson was appointed in 2021 he found a place for Massengo in his starting 11.

Last season saw Massengo play 37 times in the Championship and midway through the campaign he was linked with Bundesliga outfit Freiburg, and he had also revealed during that time that in the summer of 2021, newly-promoted Premier League outfit Watford had made an offer for his services.

Perhaps that came into Massengo's thinking as he turned down fresh contract offers from the City hierarchy to extend his stay in BS3, and October's 3-0 defeat against Birmingham City proved to be his final match.

That was because Pearson decided to prioritise players that were committed to the cause beyond the end of the 2022-23 season, with the manager revealing that Massengo was looking elsewhere in regards to a club to play for.

A January move was sought until the end of the season when Massengo's contract would expire, and he found a new home with Auxerre in the top flight of French football, who took up his Bristol City contract for the rest of the season on loan because of his desire to depart.

What has Han-Noah Massengo said about his Bristol City situation?

It appears that there is no going back for Massengo at Bristol City - it was pretty obvious anyway that he would no longer be at Ashton Gate from next season but he has opened up on his final days at the club.

“I was in a complicated situation at Bristol City,” Massengo explained in an interview with the official Ligue 1 website.

“The club offered me a contract extension but we couldn't agree.

"As I was going to be free at the end of the season, Bristol put me aside from October.

"I hardly trained with the professional group anymore, I only played as a reserve... I wanted to find some playing time and it turns out that AJA (Auxerre) was looking for a midfielder.

"The challenge of helping the club to I liked staying in place, getting back to the French championship too, and so I signed with AJA at the end of January."

The Verdict

Massengo is clearly a talented player and he could still have a bright future in football, but it won't be with City.

On his day, the Frenchman exuded quality and there were some standout performances, but as expected for a youngster he wasn't always consistent.

Clearly his heart wasn't in it at Ashton Gate anymore and perhaps the top flight interest from Watford and Freiburg in 2021 and last year respectively is the reason why he has turned down contracts.

Massengo has been putting himself in the shop window at Auxerre, who are playing a good and competitive level, so when the summer comes around he should earn himself a decent move and that will give Bristol City a small bit of compensation - but it won't be the figure that they once perhaps hoped that they'd cash in on the Frenchman for.