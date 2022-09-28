Han-Noah Massengo at Bristol City: Should he get a new contract? When does his current deal expire?

Han-Noah Massengo has been a bright spark for Bristol City since his arrival as a teenager but there seems a very good chance he could leave Ashton Gate next summer as things stand.

The young midfielder has proven a regular for Bristol City since arriving at the club and quickly looked at home in a Championship midfield despite being a teenager.

Now in his early 20s, he is a player that has remained with the Robins despite links away from the club, though an exit could now be on the cards.

Indeed, he was offered a new contract in the summer but opted not to sign it, leaving his future up in the air for past this season…

Should he get a new contract?

He’s a player Bristol City evidently want to keep but it looks as though they’re resigned to losing him.

Nigel Pearson said in the summer:

“The offer’s been on the table for the season more or less,” Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol. “I think that we as a club need to have policies which don’t allow that in the future.

“We’ve invested an awful lot of money and time in him and unfortunately we’re at a point where he’s into the last year of his contract and there’s nothing happening.

“There’s nothing happening in terms of him committing himself for longer at the club and there’s absolutely nothing happening in people being interested in him.”

Massengo has seen game time drop a little as the season has developed in these opening stages, too, and so the Robins might be starting to plan for life without him.

When does his current deal expire?

Currently, his contract is up at the end of this season and it looks as though he might be leaving the club on a free.

It would be a real shame for the Robins to lose a player of his quality without a transfer fee but that is the hazard sometimes with player deals, and it looks as though a new club could be the avenue for him next year.