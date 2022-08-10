Hamza Choudhury to Watford: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Watford have bolstered their midfield options today after completing the loan signing of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Choudhury heads to Vicarage Road for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Hornets also having an option to make his stay in Hertfordshire a permanent one should they wish to do so.

Choudhury’s contract was up at Leicester next summer, but it appears the Foxes triggered an extension that sees him tied to the King Power Stadium until 2024.

Below, we’ve weighed up three key aspects of the transfer ahead of the Hornets clash with Burnley on Friday night.

Is it a good move?

I think this is a good move for both parties.

At 24-years-old and still getting limited game time at the King Power Stadium, it feels like the right time for Choudhury to depart Leicester City.

This is particularly the case when you consider his contract was expiring anyway, meaning it was likely that he would move on soon enough.

Having racked up 53 Premier League appearances, the midfielder now makes the drop down to the Championship, however, this should provide him with far greater playing opportunity when you consider he played just six league matches in 2021/22.

Will he start?

There is certainly the potential there for him to do so.

In their opening two matches of the season, Watford have deployed a 5-2-3 system, with Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro needing to be accommodated into the side.

However, it is expected that one of that trio, if not two, will depart the club by the end of the transfer window, which will likely see Rob Edwards revert to a 5-3-2/5-2-1-2 and add a man to the midfield.

Edwards may opt to do that this Friday against Burnley even if the above players remain at the club, though, after Watford’s showing against West Brom on Monday night.

Away at the Hawthorns the Hornets were a distant second best to the Baggies, with Steve Bruce’s side able to play through the midfield duo of Tom Cleverley and Edo Kayembe with ease.

It may be that Friday comes too soon for Choudhury, but, going forwards, providing his ability and training levels are high, there will be ample opportunities for him to start.

What does he offer?

First and foremost, he is potentially a much-needed quality addition to the Hornets midfield.

The 24-year-old is all-action, and loves to get stuck into a challenge, breaking up opposition attacks in a deeper midfield role.

Watford have really struggled to progress the ball through their midfield in their opening two matches, with Imran Louza still out injured, and perhaps this is something Choudhury can remedy.

He can show and give the defence an out ball in attack, progressing the Hornets further up the pitch, whilst doubling up as an aggressive defensive midfielder when the opposition are in transition.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the 24-year-old gets on at Vicarage Road.