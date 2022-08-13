Hamza Choudhury issues Burnley verdict following win on Watford debut

Hamza Choudhury has given his verdict on Burnley’s summer business following his Watford debut against the Clarets on Friday evening.

The midfielder signed for Rob Edwards’ side earlier this week and went straight into the starting lineup for his first appearance for his new club.

The 24-year-old believes that the Hornets showed what they are made of with their performance against such quality opposition.

Vincent Kompany’s side have recruited massively this summer but remain a promotion rival for Watford, with both sides having competed in the Premier League against each other last season.

The Leicester City loanee was impressed with Burnley’s performance and expects Kompany’s side to compete at the top of the Championship table with Watford this campaign.

“We all know what Burnley did in the summer, they had a big turnover of players and brought in a really good manager,” said Choudhury, via the club’s official website.

“We knew it was going to be tough and we know they want to be right at the top with us, but the boys dug deep, showed fight and courage. It’s a massive three points.”

A goal from Tom Cleverly on the stroke of halftime proved to be the difference on Friday night as Watford secured a home win.

The result gives Edwards’ side seven points from their opening three games of the season and puts Watford top of the second division table.

Next up for the Hornets is a midweek trip to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

The Verdict

Choudhury gave a good performance for the team on his debut and helped secure the win.

Burnley will no doubt be competitive this season so digging deep and getting the result could prove to be a big moment in the early stages of Edwards’ first few months in charge.

Watford are proving with their recent performances that they have every chance of gaining promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The arrival of Choudhury will be a big boost to the squad and will bolster Edwards’ options in midfield given his top flight experience with Leicester City.