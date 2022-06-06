Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City to West Brom: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

West Bromwich Albion are interested in a loan move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via Patreon.

The 24-year-old has been a fringe player at the King Power Stadium for the last few seasons and there are no signs that he is going to become a more integral part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans in the near future.

A loan deal appears to be more likely heading towards next season, but permanent agreements could be discussed with the former England U21 international’s contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

What do we know so far?

Due to Choudhury’s contract situation, his value in the transfer market will be far less than it was in the last few windows, and that may entice other clubs who would be interested in pursuing a permanent transfer.

It seems like Steve Bruce is going to go with a midfield three in 2022/23, as the Baggies aim for promotion, and Choudhury would be a smart addition to add to their depth of quality in central areas.

Is it likely to happen?

The Foxes and Choudhury, should be looking for a loan destination that would guarantee regular game time and a starting berth.

With Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, Jake Livermore and John Swift present at The Hawthorns, that is not the case and therefore another second tier club would be better for the 24-year-old’s development.

In terms of covering Premier League wages, the Baggies are well placed edging into their second season of parachute payments, so financially they have an advantage on the majority of the field in the second tier.

A move to a promotion pushing Championship side seems smart at this stage, but West Brom is not the right move for Choudhury, another club in a similar position should be preferred.