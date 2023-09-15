Highlights Leicester City are keen to retain Hamza Choudhury despite interest from other clubs during the transfer window.

Leicester City retained the services of Hamza Choudhury this summer despite reports linking him with a move away.

Choudhury has managed just nine league minutes to date spread across three outings in a fairly successful season for the club thus far.

The Foxes won their first four games but then lost by a single goal, courtesy of Liam Delap, when Liam Rosenior’s Hull City visited the King Power in the last outing.

When Enzo Maresca’s side competed in the EFL Cup, Choudhury played all 90 minutes in midfield as they beat Tranmere Rovers 2-0, showing that he isn’t completely surplus to requirements.

But what is the latest on the Choudhury saga?

Leicester City's stance on Hamza Choudhury contract

Team Talk are reporting that Leicester are keen to open talks with Choudhury in a bid to ward off any interest elsewhere with a number of clubs said to be monitoring his situation.

It is said that the Foxes will look to hand the midfielder a new deal to end any talk of an exit in January or beyond and are set to open talks with him over a contract renewal.

Championship rivals Southampton were linked with a move for the midfielder in a summer but it did not materialise.

When does Choudhury’s current deal expire?

Choudhury has just now entered the final year of his contract at the club which is what makes this such a pressing issue.

If it drags on for too much longer then the chances of other teams offering him a pre-contract deal becomes all the more likely.

Would this be a good move for Leicester City?

Looking at it from the point of view of the club, resigning Choudhury would be solid business.

Given his lack of Premier League minutes for Leicester over the years, this season could be huge for him as he looks to obtain more playing time and make himself a key player under Maresca.

The worry for Choudhury though is that he will remain waiting in the wings and will be primarily used as a substitute. At 25 years old, having enjoyed more regular football whilst on loan at Watford, he needs to be playing here and now and he will have a taste for it too.

He has never once amassed more than 1,000 league minutes for Leicester which when compared to the 3,000+ he played as a Hornet, is very concerning indeed.

Being relegated to the second-tier could and still might be the perfect opportunity for Choudhury to force himself into the picture. On the other hand, the eight-figure signing of Harry Winks doesn’t do him any favours that is for sure.

Maybe if Wilfred Ndidi had made that move to Nottingham Forest, we would be telling a very different story but for the time being, he is a Leicester player and Maresca will continue to pick him over Choudhury.