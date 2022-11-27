Hamza Choudhury = 8/10: Rating all of Watford’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Watford will be looking to win an instant return to the Premier League following a promising start to life under the stewardship of Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets may have endured some low moments under the Croatian, with their 4-1 loss away at Blackpool being a particularly embarrassing afternoon, but they now look to be on the right course.

Currently sitting in fourth place, they will be under a huge amount of pressure to improve their current league position further with the club still having the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr at their disposal.

It could certainly be argued that their best bit of business in the summer was keeping hold of the key duo amid intense interest from the Premier League, though it’s currently unclear whether they will remain at Vicarage Road beyond the January window.

Looking back though, the club also improved their squad with several new additions during the previous window with some of these signings likely to play a huge part between now and the end of the season.

And we have rated all of their summer signings out of 10, judging how well they have done so far and summing up their time in a Watford shirt.

Vakoun Bayo – 5/10

Scoring three goals in 18 league appearances this season, Bayo has managed to get off to a reasonably respectable start in England but you have to wonder whether he’s providing value for money at this point.

Spending a reported £5m on him in the summer, he hasn’t provided a return on investment just yet and hasn’t managed to get the Hornets’ supporters off their seats, but he still has plenty of time to make his mark.

Rey Manaj – 2/10

This is an addition that hasn’t worked out so far due to his injury troubles and that’s a real shame considering Bayo hasn’t been prolific and the fact Keinan Davis has suffered with his own fitness issues too.

Ideally, they needed him to step up to the plate, but the Albanian has made just six competitive appearances this term, failing to score a single goal and hasn’t appeared for Slaven Bilic’s side since the latter stages of August.

He’s also been linked with a move to Getafe recently, so he may be on his way out during the January transfer window.

Ben Hamer – 4/10

Hamer didn’t come in to be one of the first names on the teamsheet but he hasn’t even made a single competitive appearance for the Hornets so far which is slightly disappointing.

In fairness, he probably isn’t expecting to get past Daniel Bachmann and Maduka Okoye in the pecking order, but he may benefit from having some first-team football under his belt.

As a third-choice keeper though, he’s a reliable option to have and that’s what pushes his score up to four.

Mario Gaspar – 5/10

The 32-year-old has enjoyed some bright moments at Vicarage Road but considering his CV, some would argue that he’s had an underwhelming time in Hertfordshire so far.

As a previously long-serving player, someone of his experience should be an integral figure in guiding the Hornets back to the top flight at the first time of asking but he needs to turn the odd bright display into a consistent set of performances.

Hamza Choudhury – 8/10

Choudhury has probably worked out as the club’s best signing of the summer window, making 18 league appearances so far this season as one of the first names on the teamsheet for both Rob Edwards and Bilic.

His work in a deep-lying midfield position will continue to be valuable for his loan side – and they should certainly look at the possibility of bringing him in permanently if he continues to thrive.

Keinan Davis – 7/10

Fitness issues have been problematic for Davis at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Vicarage Road – something that could end up affecting this stage of his career if he can’t overcome them.

When he’s on the pitch, he is a real asset though, scoring four league goals in 13 appearances and his availability could end up being crucial to their Hornets in their quest to seal their return to the top flight.

Kortney Hause – 2/10

Hause has had his time at Watford severely disrupted by injuries and that’s a real shame because it feels like the defence could benefit from being shaken up by his presence.

Many of the second-tier side’s supporters are starting to ask where he is – and Bilic is one man who will want him to be available as soon as possible.