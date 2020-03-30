‘Hamstrung by finances’ – Board figure’s manager claim leaves these Sunderland fans saying plenty

The football season remains on hold and clubs up and down the country will have different opinions as to how they would like the campaign to be completed – if it is at all.

One side that would probably like things to be resumed, too, is Sunderland with them just outside of the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

The Black Cats have had a strange campaign that has seen them up and down the table but, right now, they are on the cusp of the play-offs and won’t want to give up on a challenge to get back into the Championship.

Should the season be resumed?

Speaking of the second tier, Charlie Methven has been speaking to the Radio Times where, in a wide-ranging interview, he spoke about Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman and how their tenures eventually proved unsuccessful.

Fans have also had their say on the former managerial pair, with some blaming those in charge, in part, for their lack of results.

Let’s see what has been said:

What went wrong for Grayson and Coleman at #safc? https://t.co/HuFOtxWhYA — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) March 29, 2020

For me , both hamstrung by finances and inherent problems at the club at the time. Low morale on and off the pitch , leaderless from the CEO and absent owner. In hindsight, should have not sold Mannone and let his contract run down and £500k to buy Waghorn opposed to Vaughan. — StuT (@tenchylad) March 29, 2020

They had absolutely no money to spend and inheritance of failed squads. — General Mayhem (@Tony_young78) March 29, 2020

Why should Methven have his say? What knowledge does he have? — Gary J 🇪🇺 (@garyjerry) March 29, 2020

If we'd been able to sign a half decent keeper we would have stayed up – every goalie that played that season was abysmal, they must have cost us at least a dozen points — Lefty Geetar (@longjaw1) March 29, 2020

That defeat at against burton Albion at home summed up Coleman 1 nil up 8 minutes left he made a sub bang 1. 1. Then he made another sub 4 minutes later bang 2. 1 to burton — jimmystokoe (@jimmystokoe1) March 29, 2020

Grayson. Bang average manager.

Coleman. 532. No Asoro 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Adam Reek (@adamreeek) March 29, 2020

The club was rotten to the core what chance was there for either of them — Russell Pulford (@PulfordRussell) March 30, 2020